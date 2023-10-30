SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota state record walleye was caught Friday on Lake Oahe south of Mobridge.

43-year-old Aaron Schuck of Bismarck caught the 16-pound 8-ounce fish using a Walleye Nations reaper crankbait.

He took it to Oahe Sunset Lodge to have it weighed.

A South Dakota Game and Fish biologist weighed it as well.

Georgine Chytka held the previous South Dakota record. She caught it at the Fort Randall Tailrace on the Missouri River in November 2002. It weighed 16 pounds, 2 ounces, and broke a then 23-year-old state record by nearly a pound.

“I was shocked. It was a long-time dream of mine. All I wanted to catch was a 14 pounder and now I have my name in the record books,” says Schuck.

