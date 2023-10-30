SD state record walleye caught near Mobridge

Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his S.D. sate record-breaking Walleye.
Aaron Schuck of Bismarck with his S.D. sate record-breaking Walleye.(KFYR-TV)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota state record walleye was caught Friday on Lake Oahe south of Mobridge.

43-year-old Aaron Schuck of Bismarck caught the 16-pound 8-ounce fish using a Walleye Nations reaper crankbait.

He took it to Oahe Sunset Lodge to have it weighed.

A South Dakota Game and Fish biologist weighed it as well.

Georgine Chytka held the previous South Dakota record. She caught it at the Fort Randall Tailrace on the Missouri River in November 2002. It weighed 16 pounds, 2 ounces, and broke a then 23-year-old state record by nearly a pound.

“I was shocked. It was a long-time dream of mine. All I wanted to catch was a 14 pounder and now I have my name in the record books,” says Schuck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nick DeLuca
Former NDSU football player charged with aggravated assault

Latest News

Woman pleas not guilty to shooting incident
Woman pleas not guilty to shooting incident
Bismarck native Tim Turner wears his 12th man jersey and cheers for the Seattle Seahawks in his...
How a Bismarck man forever changed Seattle football
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
Former ND state senator indicted on federal child pornography charges
Future Coyotes Pre-K Learning Center
Future Coyotes: A look at the Williston Basin School District’s new preschool