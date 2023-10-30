Records: exhibit missing following Minot murder trial, hearing scheduled

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A missing exhibit has prompted the courts to schedule a special hearing this week for a woman convicted of murdering the father of her child in Minot.

A jury found 26-year-old Heather Hoffman guilty of murder last month in the April 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert.

At trial, prosecutors said Hoffman convinced an acquaintance, who was unaware of her intentions, to drive her to Eckert’s residence, where she shot him.

In a court filing last week, Judge Gary Lee informed the state and defense of the missing exhibit and asked to schedule a hearing, with Hoffman and all attorneys present.

The exhibit in question is an order of dismissal of a disorderly conduct restraining order proceeding that had been brought by Hoffman.

A hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. in Minot.

Court records indicate that Judge Lee also refused to take action on a request from Hoffman for a new attorney, writing she has to file a motion and give the state a chance to respond.

The courts were supposed to sentence Hoffman on Dec. 1, but that has since been pushed back to March 15.

Hoffman remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.

