North Dakota kicks off name-a-plow contest

NDDOT snow plows
NDDOT snow plows(KFYR)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is officially kicking off the 2023 Name-A-Plow Contest inviting North Dakotans to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district.

The contest is open until Nov. 20.

“Asking North Dakotans to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” said Matt Linneman, NDDOT deputy director for engineering. “We hope people submit their best names and then download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area. Making an effort to ‘know before you go’ will help keep our plow operators and other motorists safe this winter.”

Winners will be selected shortly after the Nov. 20 deadline and contest winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow.

Contest rules:

  • Names submitted should be appropriate and under 15 characters.
  • If the same name is submitted by multiple individuals, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.
  • Names may be submitted by a group (schools, nursing homes, etc.), but must include a contact name

More information on winter weather driving, the ND Roads app, and the Name-A-Plow Contest can be found at dot.nd.gov.

