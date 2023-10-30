Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend

Minot Police arrest woman on charge she fatally poisoned boyfriend
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police arrested 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer of Minot on Monday for murder, after investigators say she killed her boyfriend by poisoning.

Police say 51-year-old Steven Riley Jr. died at a Bismarck hospital on Sept. 5.

Police said he was first taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot and later transferred to Bismarck.

Investigators say Kenoyer, Riley’s girlfriend, had financial reasons to kill him.

They say she is in custody in Ward County jail.

