MHA tribes offer classes to keep languages alive

NEW TOWN, N.D (KMOT) - The MHA Interpretive Center hosts language classes for those wishing to learn how to speak Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara.

Delphine Baker, director of the Interpretive Center, says 5 to 20 people regularly attend, keeping the languages alive.

She said the number of those fluent in the languages is very low.

“We’re probably down to, in each of the languages, one percent,” said Baker.

She said Hidatsa and Arikara are a little more known, however, Mandan is the least known language.

Those interested in learning these languages can find the class schedule here.

