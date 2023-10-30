How a Bismarck man forever changed Seattle football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No matter how successful we become, it’s good to remember where you started.

For Tim Turner, that place is Bismarck. He’s a 1960 graduate of Bismarck High School and credits his time as a Demon for shaping his life and leading him to success.

Watching the Seattle Seahawks play never gets old for Turner.

“I’m a Seahawk fan,” he said while watching the Seahawks play the Arizona Cardinals.

Turner spent 17 years working as a sales manager at a Seattle radio station. There, he was in charge of sports sponsorships and promotions.

“Our fans in Seattle were fantastic,” he recalled.

His biggest idea centered around those fans.

“There are 11 players on the field and why don’t we make the 12th player on the field the fans? And we’ll retire that 12,” he explained.

With that, Seattle’s 12th man was born.

“And it the rest is history,” said Turner. “It became the number one promotion fan promotion in the National Football League.”

Turner is retired now and lives in Idaho. As he reflects on his successful career, he says growing up in Bismarck was key to his success.

“Bismarck is a super place,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to grow up anywhere else in the world.”

He remembers one specific teacher who encouraged him to follow his dreams.

“She said, ‘Tim, I saw you looking out the window a lot during class today. But that’s okay because that’s where your dreams are,’” Turner recalled.

Still, never in his wildest dreams did he imagine he’d start something as big as Seattle’s 12th man. But he admits, it sure makes watching the games a little more fun now.

“I still love football,” said Turner.

Turner also spent four years in the Air Force, worked for a record distribution company in Minneapolis and several other radio stations.

He was inducted into the Bismarck High School Hall of Fame this fall.

He’s also an award-winning author. You can learn more about his books on his website, https://questionsthebook.com/index.php

