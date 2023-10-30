Golf season wrapped up last week in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The outdoor golf season wrapped up last week at Bismarck Parks and Recreation’s three golf courses.

Now, operations workers are spraying chemicals down to protect the greens from snow mold. It takes a couple of days while they blow out irrigation systems.

This year, rounds were up per day even with a shorter season.

“We had a little shorter season this year because of the late, late winter. We had all of that snow covering everything, so May 2 and 3 is when we were starting, which we normally start about three weeks before that. And then we are closing about seven days early this year,” said Tim Doppler, operations manager.

Now, Doppler says they’re getting ready for cross-country skiing.

