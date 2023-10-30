Future Coyotes: A look at the Williston Basin School District’s new preschool

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Several changes were made to the landscape of the Williston Basin School District this year. One significant move includes starting a preschool to help prepare young students for classroom education.

Inside the Williston Middle School Central Campus lies two classrooms dedicated to preparing young kids for elementary school. The “Future Coyotes Pre-K Learning Center” has around 40 students attending at no cost to the parents. At least half of the kids are from low-income families, with one mother saying without “Future Coyotes” they wouldn’t be able to afford pre-k anywhere else.

“I think parents are happy. Everyone has been excited to get into the classroom, the kids are doing well,” said Kenzi Brown, director of “Future Coyotes.”

The other children at “Future Coyotes” belong to teachers, staff and other residents. Superintendent Richard Faidley said the program has been going well and it can help retain and recruit more employees in the future.

“If we can use that as an ancillary benefit to recruit and retain highly qualified staff members in our community, it’s one of the tools we can use,” said Faidley.

Besides the childcare aspect, the most important factor at “Future Coyotes” is giving the students the readiness skills needed as they head to kindergarten soon.

“It’s another resource we can give these parents to better prepare students for when they are entering kindergarten. We are hopefully closing that gap for those kindergarten and elementary teachers,” said Brown.

The district is able to provide pre-k services for free through several state grants, including the “Best in Class” and “Comprehensive Literacy State Development grants.”

Faidley said they intend to grow the program in the future.

