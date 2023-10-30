Former N.D. state senator indicted on federal child pornography charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Ray Holmberg, has been indicted on two federal child sex abuse charges.

Court documents claim from 2011 to 2016, Holmberg traveled to the Czech Republic to engage in sexual activity with children and he knowingly received child sex abuse materials.

Holmberg was the longest-serving state senator until he resigned last spring after he was investigated for texting with a man in jail for child pornography charges.

