Fmr. Vice President Pence drops out of presidential race, leaving more room for Doug Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With former Vice President Mike Pence dropping out of the 2024 presidential race over the weekend, there are still eight candidates in the race, and that includes Governor Doug Burgum.

North Dakota presidential Caucus Committee Chairman Robert Harms has been involved in politics for years and says he is surprised that a well-known candidate like Pence left the race this early when there has been no contest.

Harms says he thinks Pence dropping out will actually help Governor Burgum, narrowing the field. He does feel that Burgum still has a shot in the upcoming contests.

“I think it’s a long shot, and I think he understands that. There’s no question that I think he’s probably got some ability. He’s going to have to do something exceptional; I have said that publicly for a number of months that he is going to have to do something exceptional to gain further traction,” said Harmes.

Harmes says he thinks we still have a long way to go before more candidates drop out of the race.

He says if he were running one of the campaigns and had the financial depth to hang in the field, he would want to go through at least the first couple of races in Iowa and New Hampshire before making a decision to drop out. He says these particular contests are when the voters begin to express their preferences.

