FAFSA application to open in December with new changes

Free Application for Federal Student Assistance
Free Application for Federal Student Assistance(WAFB)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, recently announced new changes that are coming to their 2024 application.

Karrie Huber, the Director of Student Financial Services at the University of Mary says among the major changes, FAFSA is reducing the number of questions from 108 to 36, which will take less time to complete. She says it has also changed what the government is looking at.

The original FAFSA focused more on the applicant’s cash flow and resources. Now it will focus more on assets.

“The government has gone through a revamp and the hope is by redoing the FAFSA application, we will have more students eligible for more grant funds. With the ease of application, there will be more FAFSA applicants in general, so open access to college,” said Huber.

Huber says the FAFSA application process will open in December, which is later than normal. She suggests that those who are waiting should apply for their FSA ID now, that way they’ll be ready to go when it opens.

