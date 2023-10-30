Executive Director of ND Indian Affairs Commission resigns

By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, Governor Burgum announced that he has accepted the resignation of North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davis.

Davis was appointed by Burgum in June of 2021 to represent North Dakota’s state and tribal governments.

Davis is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and indicated that he is leaving to seek a better fit for his family closer to home.

Governor Burgum thanked Davis for his leadership.

He will leave office on November 13 and an interim director will take over.

