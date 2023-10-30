Boy charged with terrorizing for Grand Forks gun incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - University of North Dakota police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a gun-related incident that resulted in an alert to the campus community.

Police say the juvenile who has ties to Grand Forks, is charged with four counts of terrorizing.

Authorities say early Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. they received a report of a male with a gun at a private residence near campus who ran away.

Officers later found an Airsoft replica pistol near where the suspect was last seen. They believe that was likely what the suspect was carrying.

