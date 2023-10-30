Bis-Man Transit sees increased ridership following hazardous weather conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The roads have been slick and so have the sidewalks. This is leading people to look for other forms of transportation.

More people are choosing to ride buses after the first snowstorm.

This month, Bis-Man Transit is at 10,000 trips. That’s the most since April of 2019.

“As roads get more dangerous, especially for people who are not used to driving in these conditions, the need for public transportation becomes more and more pressing for the next five to six months,” said Deidre Hughes, BisMan Transit executive director.

Bis-man Transit is a flag-down system, but its new app Passio GO was created to make it easier for riders.

“That helps our fixed route bus riders know where their buses are so they don’t need to be waiting outside so much longer. Obviously, the conditions are very cold and we don’t want anyone waiting outside for extended periods of time,” said Hughes.

She says that for people who aren’t comfortable driving, it’s more affordable than ride-share alternatives.

“Cars aren’t as reliable when the conditions hit this level. So even though you might be using your vehicle to get to and from work and doctor’s appointments and errands and things like that, you might wake up and not be able to get that vehicle running one day, and we’re there as a backup,” said Hughes.

There is more maintenance on the buses in the cold months and is more challenging for drivers.

“It is just because the potential for accidents and things like that increase in the winter months just because of road conditions. We’re traveling around with other vehicles and of course, the ice makes it pretty hazardous,” said Craig Thomas, BisMan Transit general manager.

He says to expect delays because they are trying to get people around safely.

