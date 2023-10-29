U.S. Economy grows in Third Quarter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday the US Department of Commerce announced that the economy has grown in the third quarter despite high interest rates.

Financial advisor David Wald says this was due to people still spending money on experiences. He says they are traveling, going out to eat and going to hotels which is driving the current economy. Although people might be seeing this higher trend now, Wald believes this will not last because disposable income is starting to tighten. He says two contributing factors are student loan repayments that started in October and inflation. He thinks people are at a peak for consumerism because other things are going to start competing for those dollars.

“As always, I think this is a great time to look at your budget, making sure that you understand what are my basic needs? What do I have to have on a monthly basis to make sure that my basic needs are covered? And then make sure that anything over and above that you spend wisely,” said Wald.

Wald says he is not surprised by this report as it has been a long time coming. He does think that this is probably the peak for the U.S. for a while and with the wars going on and inflation, it’s going to eat into people’s budgets. He says the savings they had built up over COVID because they didn’t go anywhere or do anything is now gone.

