UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Police department alerted the UND community just after 2am Sunday morning of an alleged gunman on campus.

The alert says, “Incident occurred at ATO involving a black male subject wearing a red or purple sweatshirt, black pants, camo vest. Subject pointed a gun at several members. Last seen heading towards the Newman Center, on foot. Use caution, do not approach the subject. Please contact UND PD at 701-746-2542.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.