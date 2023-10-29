Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, has died at 54, reports say

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the West Hollywood Edition in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series “Friends,” has died. He was 54.

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry’s death.

His publicists and other representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Asked by AP to confirm police response to what was listed as Perry’s home address LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press that officers had gone there “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey and Ross, played by LeBlanc and Schwimmer respectively. By the series’ end, Chandler is married to Cox’s Monica and they have a family, reflecting the journey of the core cast from single New Yorkers to married and starting families.

The series was one of television’s biggest hits and has taken on a new life — and found surprising popularity with younger fans — in recent years on streaming services.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his “Friends” role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on “The West Wing.”

Perry also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com “Fools Rush In” and opposite Bruce Willis in the the crime comedy “The Whole Nine Yards.”

