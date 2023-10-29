Kirk Cousins leaves game versus Packers with ankle injury
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (KFYR) - Kirk Cousins left Sunday’s game in Green Bay with a non-contact ankle injury.
Cousins left the game in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field and was eventually carted into the locker room.
Here is a closer look at Cousins’ ankle on the play he was injured:
A closer look at Kirk Cousins’ ankle injury: pic.twitter.com/rVQa9qiCZZ— Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) October 29, 2023
Jaren Hall took over at quarterback. Minnesota went on to win 24-10.
