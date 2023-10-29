Kirk Cousins leaves game versus Packers with ankle injury

Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins(Associated Press)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (KFYR) - Kirk Cousins left Sunday’s game in Green Bay with a non-contact ankle injury.

Cousins left the game in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field and was eventually carted into the locker room.

Here is a closer look at Cousins’ ankle on the play he was injured:

Jaren Hall took over at quarterback. Minnesota went on to win 24-10.

