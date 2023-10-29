Deer hunters can participate in the chronic wasting disease surveillance program this fall.

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - Chronic wasting disease is a fatal brain disease of deer, moose and elk. High infection rates can negatively influence long-term populations. And that’s why the Game and Fish Department has a CWD management plan in place to help stop the spread of this fatal disease.

“We finalized a new CWD management and surveillance plan. We had been following one that was about 20 years old at that point, and so revisited a lot of these issues of how best to manage this disease, how best to look for it,” said Dr. Charlie Bahnson, NDGF Wildlife Veterinarian.

Even though CWD remains low in our state’s deer populations, there are some changes with the new plan that hunters need to be aware of this year.

“So in-state transportation will change to where you can move an animal harvested within the state anywhere else within the state. If the animal comes out of the unit of origin, material left after taxidermy or processing has to end up in a landfill. Same restrictions as before apply to animals harvested outside of the state,” said Bahnson.

CWD surveillance efforts during the deer gun season have also seen some changes.

“Another change is that we are going to be sampling the whole state quarterly. And so, this year we’re focusing in the southeast part of the state. However, if you want to get your animal tested anywhere outside of that area, you still have options. You can either take it to a district office, you can drop it off at one of our collection sites that are located in a lot of large cities, as well as the southeast, or you can request a self-sampling kit and sample it yourself,” said Bahnson.

There are changes in how the department deals with baiting restrictions.

“Baiting will be restricted in a unit if CWD has been found in that unit or within 25 miles of that unit. However, the restriction can be removed if we reach a sampling goal and all come back negative. That sampling goal is adult deer 10% of the gun license allocation that can consist of archery, muzzleloader, gun harvest, roadkill, disease sampling that we do as a department,” said Bahnson.

For more information on chronic wasting disease, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

