Cam Miller accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Dakota State rolls past Murray State 38-6

NDSU Bison Football
NDSU Bison Football(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw two touchdown passes and added a pair of touchdowns rushing as North Dakota State cruised to a 38-6 win over Murray State on Saturday.

The Bison (7-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) led 14-0 after one quarter as Miller scored on runs of 15 and 9 yards.

In the second quarter Miller hit Braylon Henderson for 8 yards and Zach Mathis for 15 before the Racers (2-6, 1-4) kicked a field goal.

Miller was 18-of-24 passing for 192 yards and led all rushers with 55 yards.

Jayden Price had a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown, the fourth of his career, in the third quarter.

Murray State, in its first year in the MVFC, got 108 yards passing from DJ Williams but the Racers finished with only 164 total yards.

