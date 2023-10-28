Williston State College Volleyball upsets Bismarck State in Sub-Region Championship
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State Teton Volleyball team’s season will continue after upsetting Bismarck State in Bismarck Friday.
The Lady Tetons, who entered the evening on a six-game win streak, took the first set 26-24.
Bismarck State would respond, winning the next two sets 25-23 and 25-16.
Facing elimination, the Lady Tetons forced a fifth set, 25-23.
In the final set, Bismarck State led 7-4 before Williston State came back to win 15-13.
“It was our best game of the season,” said Caitlyn Muder, Lady Teton Head Coach.
Sarita Restrepo and Sam Timmermans led the Lady Tetons with 12 kills each.
Mya Pospisil had 6 aces.
Williston State will play North Dakota State College of Science Monday at 7 p.m. for the Region XIII Championship.
