Williston State College Volleyball upsets Bismarck State in Sub-Region Championship

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State Teton Volleyball team’s season will continue after upsetting Bismarck State in Bismarck Friday.

The Lady Tetons, who entered the evening on a six-game win streak, took the first set 26-24.

Bismarck State would respond, winning the next two sets 25-23 and 25-16.

Facing elimination, the Lady Tetons forced a fifth set, 25-23.

In the final set, Bismarck State led 7-4 before Williston State came back to win 15-13.

“It was our best game of the season,” said Caitlyn Muder, Lady Teton Head Coach.

Sarita Restrepo and Sam Timmermans led the Lady Tetons with 12 kills each.

Mya Pospisil had 6 aces.

Williston State will play North Dakota State College of Science Monday at 7 p.m. for the Region XIII Championship.

