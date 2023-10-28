UMary tops Minot State 27-23 for Big Lake Trophy, Schillinger’s first win as head coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shann Schillinger has his first win as UMary’s head football coach. The Marauders beat Minot State in Bismarck on Saturday, 27-23.

The win also brings the ‘Big Lake Trophy’ back to the Capital City.

Sofian Massoud completed 19 of 30 passes for 146 yards and one TD in the win. Amir Bankhead led the rushing attack with 79 yards on 11 carries, scoring once.

UMary (1-8, 1-7) hosts Southwest Minnesota State next week in hopes of winning number two.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.