North Dakota receives millions in federal funding for bridge upgrades and replacements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is set to receive $225 million in federal funding for bridge infrastructure over the course of five years starting in 2024.

The funding is allocated through a formula, ensuring smaller population states with higher transportation activities receive the funding they need.

Logan Beise in the North Dakota Department of Transportation Programming Division says in 2024, they plan to use the funds to replace the Lynchburg Interchange bridge starting in the spring.

He says the bridge is one of many that needs upgrades or replacing due an expected increase in truck traffic.

”If bridges start going down and deteriorating, we’ve got to reduce the load limits on them. Then, larger trucks can’t cross. So if we can keep that upkeep, we can keep those big trucks moving across them,” said Beise.

In 2024, the state will receive a portion of $45 million, which is a nearly $7 million increase from last year’s allotment.

So far, Beise says the state has replaced 26 county and township bridges through federal funding.

He says they were also able to replace and rehab some state bridges as well.

