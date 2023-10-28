Mandan High School Peer to Peer club hosts inclusive trunk or treat

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With our recent snowfall, many Halloween events had to be moved inside. That included one trunk or treat aimed at making all kids feel included.

The Mandan High School Peer-to-Peer Club hosted its second annual trunk or treat on Saturday. Co-Coordinator Becca Voorhees says one of her paraprofessionals came up with the idea as a way to get kids involved. The whole point of this fun Halloween event is to make all kids feel welcome, whether it is ability-wise or age-wise. Co-Coordinator Alicia Weiand says sometimes it is not always socially acceptable for kids to come trick or treating if they are high school age or even outside of high school.

“Inclusion is just very important, especially in today’s society. No matter where you go, you’re going to meet or work or be with somebody with a disability, so just kind of showing people that inclusion is great. It’s great to include no matter your ability or disability, age, or whatever it is,” said Amber Allers, Co-Coordinator of Mandan High School Peer to Peer Trunk or Treat.

The coordinators say they also made sure kids with allergies were included by having peanut and tree nut treats that were separated as well as gluten and dairy-free treats. Co-Coordinator Kelli Frederick says they hope by doing this people will understand that people with varying abilities contribute in various ways.

