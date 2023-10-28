Man dies after hitting patch of ice on ND road, woman is now fighting for her life

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ORISKA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says one man is dead, and his female passenger is now fighting for her life after a rollover crash that happened early Saturday morning near Oriska, ND.

Troopers say around 1:15 Saturday morning, they were called to I-94 near MM 301 in Barnes County for a report of a single-vehicle rollover.

In a press release, troopers say the 50-year-old male driver was driving west on I-94 and lost control of the vehicle after hitting some ice. The vehicle started to spin, eventually rolling into the north ditch. Troopers say the 50-year-old male driver, and his 42-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, the woman was taken to Fargo via Air Med with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol says the names of those involved in the crash will be released on Sunday.

