Halloween Town takes over Buckstop Junction this weekend despite snow

By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The remnants of our first snow of the season and the cold on Saturday didn’t stop some families and kids from taking some time to get in the Halloween spirit.

URL Radio brought back Halloween Town for its second year. Event Organizer Stacy Sturm says they turn Buckstop Junction into a Halloween village in which almost all of the buildings are trick-or-treat stops for kids to come out and get candy. In addition to trick or treating, the town featured different fun activities for kids to enjoy, from karaoke to carnival games. Sturm says all of the money that is generated from the activities goes towards the non-profits running the games.

“This is supposed to be all about creating memories so that when kids grow up, they are like ‘Hey mom do you remember that Halloween or couple Halloweens we went out to Buckstop Junction, and we walked around, and everything was Halloween and we got candy and we got to sing?’ Just creating memories for families, that is just what the whole goal is out here,” said Sturm.

Sturm says the planning for this event takes three to four months, however, with the surprise snowstorm, she says all of that went out the window and they had to readjust some things. If you missed Halloween Town on Saturday, it will be open on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

