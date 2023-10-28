Former KMOT Sports Director reflects on covering shootings in Maine

Former KMOT Sports Director reflects on covering shootings in Maine
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, M.E. and MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Former KMOT Sports Director Ben Barr now works as the Sports Director at WABI in Bangor, Maine, a little over an hour and a half away from the scene of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

Barr said the news team in Bangor has been working long hours ever since the shooting.

WABI has been bringing live coverage to the area and working with their affiliates across the state.

He said much of the focus Friday was on the water.

“Our sister station in Portland (Maine).. they’re covering some divers that are going into the Androscoggin river right by the boat launch that his car was found at. And everyone’s kind of waiting on that. [Thursday] were live for more than an hour and when they had the armored cars outside of the house,” said Barr.

Barr said that the events of the week were jarring for communities across the state.

“I’ve only been here for two years. It seems that Mainers are very surprised that this kind of thing can happen. A lot of them are saying online and in person that can’t believe that it’s happening here,” said Barr.

Barr added that some area postseason sports have been pushed back a week due to the shooting.

Maine Governor Janet Mills confirmed that the suspect was found dead Friday night.

