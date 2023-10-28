First major piece of FM Diversion Project Complete

Dedication of the FM Flood Diversion Project inlet structure
Dedication of the FM Flood Diversion Project inlet structure(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metro Flood Diversion Authority, and the cities of Fargo and Moorhead are celebrating a milestone of the FM Flood Diversion project.

The diversion inlet structure, located at 12000 170th Avenue SE in Horace is complete. Officials say it’s the first major piece of the project. At a dedication ceremony on October 27, they unveiled a plaque that will be permanently installed on the structure.

The Corps of Engineers awarded a $46 million contract to Ames Construction, Inc., of Burnsville, Minnesota, to build this structure in 2016 and construction began in 2017.

This piece of the project is the first of three gated structures that makeup the southern embankment of the 30-mile-long diversion channel.

Once complete, officials say the flood diversion project will provide flood risk management for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace, and Harwood.

This project was also selected as the 2023 recipient of the National Academy of Construction Recognition of Special Achievement Award

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
LIVE: Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Two students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after a fire during an experiment...
2 students suffer burns during science class experiment

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Former KMOT Sports Director reflects on covering shootings in Maine
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT First News at Ten Sportscast 10/27/23
First News at Ten
Bismarck mom says she’s noticed the cost of Halloween rising; consumer reports says she’s right
First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 10/27/23
BPS school bus driver
Bismarck Public Schools experiencing increasingly difficult staffing shortages