Bismarck Public Schools experiencing increasingly difficult staffing shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools says it’s facing a big hurdle, lack of staffing.

The problem has been ongoing for about 15 years with specific positions.

More recently, district leadership says they’ve been slammed by shortages in almost every field.

From teachers to bus drivers to custodians to cooks, BPS Business and Operations Manager Darin Scherr says the schools have been struggling to find workers to do these jobs.

Scherr says they need and have hundreds of people filling these positions. With multiple openings piling up, he says it doesn’t seem like they can keep all the necessary spots filled.

He says they’re stretched thin and working to make do with who they have.

BPS has what’s called “sub-cooks,” meant to step in when people are sick. But now, he says they’re filling in for staff that just doesn’t exist.

When it comes to bus drivers, Scherr says the problem has become increasingly strained over the last six years.

The district has its own drivers but also contracts some through, “Harlow’s School Bus Service.”

He says they’re also seeing a shortage, which could impact routes to get kids to and from school at a decent time and to activities.

”If you think about all the people that require a commercial driver’s license and the amount of money they can make, we’re competing with some higher paying jobs. The other thing, you have the added piece of a bus full of kids. It’s not the same as transporting concrete for example,” said BPS Business and Operations Manager Darin Scherr.

While Scherr says it’s hard for government entities to compete with the private sector when it comes to pay, he says BPS tries to add incentives like flexibility and family-friendliness to entice potential employees.

He also says BPS is willing to train prospective bus drivers and help get them certified. He says they’re working on bringing in an outside company to analyze and optimize transportation operations.

According to the website Niche, Bismarck Public Schools is the largest district in the state, with more than 13,700 students spread across 27 schools.

