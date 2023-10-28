Bismarck mom says she’s noticed the cost of Halloween rising; consumer reports says she’s right

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems like everything is getting more expensive and even holidays aren’t immune.

Bismarck resident Amanda Godfread says she and her family usually go all out for Halloween.

She brings out the pumpkins, gets her kids dressed up in character and of course, she can’t forget the candy.

But this year she’s noticed something a bit spookier than usual.

“I feel like I used to be able to get them costumes for maybe $15, $20. Now, it’s more like $40, $50. That’s a lot if you’re just going to wear it one time,” said Godfread.

According to the Consumer Price Index, candy and chewing gum increased by 7.5 percent.

Yet consumers are expected to spend 3.6 billion dollars on candy this year. That’s an all-time high, according to the National Retail Federation.

Godfread says she tries to think of Halloween as festivities her kids will remember for a lifetime. So she says she tries to let it go to enjoy the experience.

