Bethany Lutheran Church mixes food drive and trunk or treat

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Bethany Lutheran Church in Minot is combining the spirit of Halloween with the spirit of giving.

Before folks collected bags of candy at the indoor trunk or treat, people gave bags of goods for the local food pantry.

Pastor Dave Myers said they’ve collected about 400 pounds but need a thousand pounds for the pantry to get a thousand-dollar grant from the Minot Area Community Foundation.

Myers said Sunday, October 29th is their last day collecting to make the goal.

“We have many of our members that that work over at the Lord’s cupboard food pantry, and so this is just again an opportunity for our entire congregation,” said Myers.

If you see the “Donation Station” trailer, it marks an organization’s participation in the challenge.

The challenge officially ends in December.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.