Being a first responder in North Dakota

Kelly Dollinger next to Sanford's air-lift helicopter
Kelly Dollinger next to Sanford's air-lift helicopter(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in a rural area and have a medical emergency, the nearest hospital might be a fair distance away.

In some situations, waiting on an ambulance isn’t an option; that’s where air paramedics come in.

In the Midwest region, Sanford reported nearly 4,000 medical airlifts last year alone.

Critical Care Flight Paramedic Kelly Dollinger began his medical career as a medic for the army in 1986 and has been helping North Dakotans ever since.

He said the job can take a big toll on medical personnel’s mental health.

With the growing doctor shortage in North Dakota, pressure could increase on those still in the field.

“People in the E.M.S. world like myself, we just do the best we can. We don’t do it to get rich in this field, because if you come into this field thinking you’re going to get rich, you’re in the wrong field. You do it to serve the community, and you do it for the people,” said Kelly Dollinger.

Dollinger said one of the highlights of his career was delivering his own daughter.

