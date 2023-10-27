Winter storm forces lawn companies to switch gears

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawn care providers had to switch gears Thursday from cutting lawns and moving leaves to winter clean-up.

Lucas Vernon with D & L Lawn Service in Dickinson says he’s been moving snow off sidewalks and parking lots with his father since early Thursday.

Vernon says he will only get a couple of hours of sleep before waking up to do it again on Friday.

He says they were prepared for the storm, but he was hoping it would miss town as it changed his work and recreation plans.

“Yeah, literally mowing lawns and playing golf, which I was doing a couple days ago. Wonderful North Dakota,” said Lucas Vernon, D & L Lawn Service.

Vernon says he and his father probably cleared close to thirty lots.

