Williston State President provides update on medical training facility to City Commission

Williston State College President Bernell Hirning speaking to city commission.
Williston State College President Bernell Hirning speaking to city commission.(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston and Williams County say they want to improve quality of life in the region. Healthcare remains one of the region’s biggest challenges, which is why Williston State College is building a medical training facility on campus.

College President Bernell Hirning told the city commission Tuesday that JLG Architects was selected to lead the project. They also worked on the college’s childcare center, which opened a month ago. Hirning says all this was made possible through state funding.

“We are excited to have them leading the design of this project because of the quality of work that they do,” said Hirning.

The college will soon be looking for bids for a construction manager, with the hope construction will begin by summer.

“It looks to be about a 12-to-15-month actual construction project,” said Hirning.

Hirning says they have been meeting with regional healthcare providers to find out what courses the facility should offer to help train the workforce. Hirning says they are looking at six initial courses which they hope to offer as early as next fall.

“We have a meeting scheduled with the Provost at the University of North Dakota the first week of November to have a conversation of what it will look like for them to bring an in-person bachelor’s program in Behavioral Health. In addition to that, we’re looking at addiction studies. That conversation will be with Minot state,” said Hirning.

The other four programs include EMS, Phlebotomy, Office Support Staff and Health Information Systems.

Next week, Hirning says college staff, students and the community will be invited to a series of forums by JLG to gather input on the project.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Kathy Keiser reminisces about her career at the Ronald McDonald House.
Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/27/2023
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
First News at Ten
Winter storm forces lawn companies to switch gears