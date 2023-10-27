Williston man who barricaded himself Tuesday had warrant for missing prior court hearing

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Court documents say the Williston man who was arrested this week after barricading himself had a warrant for missing a court hearing.

Williston police arrested 47-year-old Travis Cortner in April for stealing a vehicle. Cortner was later released on bond.

In August, the court issued a warrant for Cortner’s arrest after he did not show up for a court hearing.

Williston Police say on October 24, Cortner attempted to flee after a traffic stop, and barricaded himself at his home. An affidavit says Cortner threw a toy at police with a note, confirming his identity to officers. Cortner was later arrested after police went into the building.

Cortner is now charged with preventing arrest and refusal to halt, as well as theft.

Bond has been set at $12,500. The previous bond was $2,500.

Cortner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 22.

