Ward County, city officials discuss federal funding for projects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Leadership from Ward County, Surrey, Burlington and Minot gathered Thursday for a Metropolitan Planning meeting.

Harold Stewart, Minot city manager, said they’re continuing the process of establishing an organization that directs federal funding for roads, bridges and public transit throughout the county.

He said it was created by the governor, so they would be eligible for federal funds.

“Federal funding will allow us to do the planning and create those planning documents and eventually, potentially have some funding towards the projects themselves later on down the road,” said Stewart.

He said one of the projects might include the Broadway highway.

