Three plead guilty to cocaine dealing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a Bismarck woman to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine.

Police arrested Megan Wolbaum and two others after they tried to pick up a package with 200 grams of cocaine at a hotel.

Officers arrested Edward Hruby and Wolbaum on a hotel roof after they fled out a window. Hruby was sentenced to five years and Ryan Thompson got two years of probation.

