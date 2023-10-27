Staying safe on the roads with hazardous conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether you love the snow, or hate it, snow makes driving more of a challenge.

On Wednesday, highway patrol reported 18 crashes across the state and assisted in 41 various situations where drivers needed help.

Thankfully, there’s a simple way to decrease risks.

“Slow down significantly, and then also increase your following distance. That’s one of the big issues we run across as drivers driving too fast. I mean, slow if you’re on especially the higher speed roadways, like your interstates and highway systems,” said Wade Kadrmas, State Highway Patrol.

Kadrmas says they were busy yesterday working with drivers who had either crashed or slid off the road.

He says when conditions are hazardous, it’s not necessary to drive the posted speed limit.

“You’ll eventually get to where you’re going. But I can guarantee you that if you’re involved in a crash, especially in an injury crash, you may not get to where you need to go on time. You know, you could be injured, you could be killed. There’s just a lot worse things that could happen other than you being 5-10 minutes late,” said Kadrmas.

He also says it’s important to stay up to speed on the forecast.

The state Highway Patrol is putting out videos on their website in the next month that cover common road incidents and how to prevent accidents.

