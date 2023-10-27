Savings plan to help with college costs

College students
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Millions of people are continuing to pay off student loans, but an educational savings plan could reduce the debt burden on future collegegoers.

James Barnhardt, college save plan director for North Dakota, said the 529 plan would not disqualify a prospective student from scholarships or federal aid.

He said the adult in the child’s life can start the account.

“Even filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the government is not having you put down any investment earnings or income or assets that have been set aside in a 529 plan as part of that formula,” said Barnhardt.

He said it also comes with tax advantages for both parties.

Depending on the child’s age, the Bank of North Dakota contributes a grant.

