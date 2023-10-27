North Dakota to see more than $600 million in grants to boost energy grid infrastructure

By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is getting millions of dollars towards improving the power grid.

Through the passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, about $3.5 billion in grants will be distributed for 58 projects across the United States. North Dakota will see more than $600 million for three projects, including one that will improve energy transmission and reliability between MISO and the Southwest Power Pool, who operate power grids across the central US.

“This transmission project is important because it’s about moving the energy we produce in North Dakota to other parts of the country. It’s about building North Dakota as an energy powerhouse for our nation,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

Other projects impacting North Dakota include improving rural electric co-ops to better resist wildfire threats and expanding a power station in Minnesota that provides electricity to parts of North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Kathy Keiser reminisces about her career at the Ronald McDonald House.
Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/27/2023
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
First News at Ten
Winter storm forces lawn companies to switch gears