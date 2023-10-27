North Dakota to see more than $600 million in grants to boost energy grid infrastructure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is getting millions of dollars towards improving the power grid.

Through the passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, about $3.5 billion in grants will be distributed for 58 projects across the United States. North Dakota will see more than $600 million for three projects, including one that will improve energy transmission and reliability between MISO and the Southwest Power Pool, who operate power grids across the central US.

“This transmission project is important because it’s about moving the energy we produce in North Dakota to other parts of the country. It’s about building North Dakota as an energy powerhouse for our nation,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND.

Other projects impacting North Dakota include improving rural electric co-ops to better resist wildfire threats and expanding a power station in Minnesota that provides electricity to parts of North Dakota.

