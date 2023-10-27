North Dakota inviting artists to provide ornaments for the State Christmas tree

North Dakota State Christmas Tree
North Dakota State Christmas Tree(KFYR)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The First Lady of North Dakota is inviting artists and craftspeople to make handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol.

Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary arts. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible.

This year’s ornament motif is “Lighting the Way,” but ornaments can also be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing. The “Lighting the Way” theme is inspired by First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of working to end the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction. This year, the State Christmas Tree represents a beacon of light in dark times, especially for those in, seeking, or who are impacted by the disease of addiction. Broadly, the tree could be adorned with ornaments that represent different sources of light, such as candles, lanterns or stars.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget office no later than Tuesday, Nov. 21. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years. Please mail ornaments to State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Minot busing in snow
Minot busing during snow
Kathy Keiser reminisces about her career at the Ronald McDonald House.
Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/27/2023
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired