Montana Senators react to state being designated “Regional Tech Hub”

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana is being considered a “Regional Technology Hub” to help further innovate the state’s technology sector.

The Biden Administration named 31 new “Tech Hubs” this week as part of an initiative created through the CHIPS and Science Act. With the designation, the state will have better leverage towards investments to improve innovation research and technology.

For Montana, the hub would be focused on photonics - the science of light manipulation and detection - and quantum computing. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University, as well as private entities such as Bridger Photonics and the Montana Photonics and Quantum Alliance have made the state a national leader in those industries.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, pushed the government to ensure that rural states would be included in the Tech Hub program. He said the designation will help the state improve national security by reducing its reliance on China.

“There is untapped potential in rural America, and the Treasure State is ready to lead the nation in strengthening American security through domestic manufacturing and innovation,” said Tester.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, also worked with national economic development leaders to make Montana a Tech Hub. He called the announcement a big win for the state.

“It speaks volumes of the quality of our workforce. It further solidifies our standing as a leading hub for this cutting-edge technology and research in the country,” said Daines.

Nearly 200 applicants submitted for the designation. Of the hubs chosen, the Biden Administration will further narrow down the candidates which will receive a bigger grant.

