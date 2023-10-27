Minot busing during snow

Minot busing in snow
Minot busing in snow(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Bad weather can make for a bumpier and slower commute, even for bus drivers.

The Minot city buses arrived on time this Friday morning at the municipal auditorium, but that might not always be the case during heavy snowfall.

Transit Superintendent Brian Horinka said if they get too behind their set schedule, they might cancel a trip to get back on track.

He said in the past they’ve canceled the entire bus service once or twice a year.

“We don’t want to leave anybody stranded. That’s not a good thing. Generally, we do some route deviations occasionally,” said Horinka.

He said they make those changes if a road is deemed too unsafe for a bus.

If they make a major route change or cancel services, updates will be available through their website and their route match app that tracks buses live.

For city transit information, you can call (701) 857-4148.

