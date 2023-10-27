Kwik Trip coming to Fargo

File Photo: New Kwik Trip open in Chippewa Falls
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A chain of convenience stores with locations throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan is setting up shop in Fargo.

We know of at least two Kwik Trip locations that are coming to Fargo. Goldmark Commercial Real Estate made the announcement of the sales this week.

Goldmark says this first location is nearly a 5-acre lot off of 45th Street South in Fargo. The address is 4501 37th Avenue South Fargo, which is by The Tavern.

The second location is 4177 Crossroads Drive South in Fargo. That is a near 4-acre lot at the intersection of I-94 and I-29.

No word yet as to when either location will open. The nearest Kwik Trip to Fargo is about 150 miles away.

According to the Kwik Trip website, a location recently opened in Brandon, South Dakota, with four more planned in Sioux Falls and one in Harrisburg.

