Former Bismarck Police Officer placed on probation for simple assault charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Bismarck Police Officer has been placed on probation and must pay $325 in court fines after entering an Alford plea to simple assault.

George Huff didn’t admit to the crime but acknowledged there is enough evidence to convict him.

Huff was fired after an investigation revealed he had struck a man several times.

