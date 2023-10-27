Emerado man charged with attempted murder and domestic violence

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Emerado, North Dakota, man is behind bars and facing several felony charges, accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.

Alexander Mitchell Stewart is charged in Grand Forks County Court with attempted murder, domestic violence (serious bodily injury), terrorizing, felonious restraint and driving under suspension. A warrant was issued on October 26 and he was arrested on October 27.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home in Emerado, North Dakota. According to court documents, deputies arriving on scene witnessed Stewart physically assaulting a woman outside. When Stewart saw the officers, he took off in a vehicle. Deputies located the victim on the neighbor’s front porch hiding behind boxes.

The victim told investigators she and Stewart got into an argument and he threw her phone at the wall, breaking it so she couldn’t call police. The argument continued the next day, so the victim left the house and went walking around town.

According to court documents, Stewart drove around town looking for the victim. She says Stewart swerved at her with a car, making it seem like he was going to run into her. The victim says Stewart spotted her in an alley and dragged her back into the house, pulling her up the stairs by her hair.

The victim recalls being choked by Stewart as he threatened to kill her, court documents state. At one point, court documents say he stopped choking her to lock the windows and doors of the home and “come back up to finish her.”

While Stewart was gone, the victim says she jumped out of a second story window and ran toward a nearby building where people were working outside. Court records say Stewart caught up to the victim near a drainage ditch and dragged her back to the house. At this time, the victim recalls grabbing onto anything she could get ahold of to avoid being brought back into the house.

The victim says she latched onto bushes, a parked vehicle, and a porch railing. When the porch railing broke, the victim says Stewart began to hit her with it. Court documents say the victim escaped again, but Stewart caught up to her and was hitting her in the face with his elbow. This is when the deputies arrived on scene and saw the assault happening, court documents explain.

The victim says she ran to a neighbors home and rang the doorbell several times. Court documents explain that she spotted cameras and was signaling “911″ with her fingers, before hiding behind Amazon boxes that were on the neighbor’s porch.

The victim was taken to the emergency room to be treated for her injuries.

A protection order for the victim was filed in Grand Forks County Court. Stewart is due back for his next court appearance in November.

