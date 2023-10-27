Dickinson Public Works moves snow off main roads

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Public Works Interim Director says the department was prepared for this weather event and there were only minor hiccups with moving snow Thursday.

Aaron Praus says there were several truck issues this morning and they had to take a brine truck in for repairs after a few hours on the roads.

Praus says brine breaks down the ice and snow faster than salt.

He says the department switched to brine several years ago for large snow events.

He says they’re focusing on keeping main roads, emergency routes, areas around schools clear and at this point they don’t plan on working in residential areas.

“Our staff will put in a pretty long day today. There will be a twelve-to-sixteen-hour day. A lot of them I believe came in at about three, three thirty this morning and they’ll go as long as we have to. More than likely, we’ll staff somebody full-time through the night,” said Aaron Praus, interim deputy public works director.

Praus says roads are very icy, so it’s important to slow down and give plows and trucks space so they can get the job done.

