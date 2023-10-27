Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of Bismarck’s greatest places can be traced back to the city’s Junior Service League.

Members of that group started the Gateway to Science Center, Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Art Park and the Ronald McDonald House.

Since it opened in 1992, Bismarck’s Ronald McDonald House has served more than 5,000 families.

It’s a place for families to stay when a child is sick, or an expectant mom is high-risk and needs to be close to the hospital.

One woman has been there since the very beginning. But now, Kathy Keiser says it’s time for a change.

The past 34 years of Kathy Keiser’s life can be summed up in photos from those years. She’s dedicated more than three decades to her work here at Bismarck’s Ronald McDonald house.

“This is one of my kids,” said Keiser.

Keiser was one of the women who came up with the idea to open a Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck.

“We thought, ‘Let’s build a Ronald McDonald House!’ And we went into it with that kind of naivety, which probably was good, because if we had known what we were getting ourselves into, we might have had second thoughts,” she recalled.

The group purchased a home on Bismarck’s 7th Street.

“We needed to be within walking distance of the hospitals,” Keiser explained.

They ended up tearing that home down and building new.

“The thing that’s so great about it is that it looks like you’re going to Grandma’s house. It’s small enough but we can accommodate seven families, which is a lot of people. But still people feel at home here. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Keiser.

Kesier has been the executive director since day one. From the fundraising to the building and to the celebrations, she has been here for it all. One of her greatest moments, was bringing the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to western North Dakota.

“That’s my 40-foot-long baby,” Keiser laughed while looking at a photo of the care mobile.

The care mobile provides dental care to kids who otherwise might not see a dentist.

“We treat 1,000 children a year,” said Keiser.

Now, Keiser is ready to step down from her work here. She’s looking forward to retirement and to what new ideas her successor might bring to this house she loves so much.

Applications are being accepted for Keiser’s replacement. Go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Bismarck website for more information.

