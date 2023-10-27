Burleigh County Commission approves more funding for Public Health

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health
Bismarck Burleigh Public Health
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission will be giving more money to Bismarck Burleigh Public Health. In September, commissioners finalized $300,000 in the 2024 county budget for the organization, but the city asked that they contribute more.

In a joint city-county commission meeting, county commissioners voted to allocate $580,000 to the public health entity. That equals 25 percent of its $2.32 million budget. The city currently pays 75 percent of that bill, because commissioners say 75 percent of Burleigh County’s population lives within city limits.

“Our job is to take care of all residents that live in Burleigh County. I am of the opinion that eventually this should all be 100 percent on Burleigh County’s budget because all residents live in Burleigh County,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Wayne Munson.

Since the 2024 county budget is already finalized, the extra money will likely come from the county’s reserve funds.

