Bismarck Snow Removal Update

Shoveling snow
Shoveling snow(Andrea Booher / FEMA | MGN: Andrea Booher / FEMA)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck snow removal crews are still working to plow the school routes and major routes Friday morning. They anticipate starting in the residential areas around noon Friday. They will continue to plow the streets around the clock until everything has been plowed.

Sanders are also out sanding the streets, however, because of the cold temperatures, the streets are very slippery so please slow down and drive safely.

Residents are asked, if possible, to move cars, trucks, boats, trailers, campers, or any other obstruction off the street, to allow the plows to more efficiently clean the streets.

When removing snow from your sidewalks and driveway, please do not place it in the street.

Please remember it is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow from around mailboxes and dumpsters. Bismarck city officials are asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. The snow should be cleared six inches below all the caps and three to four feet around the hydrant. By doing so, you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency.

For more information from the city of Bismarck: Snow Removal Information

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Car-carrier semi fire on I-94
Autumn leaves during a snowstorm in Bismarck
Meteorologists explain the early snowfall and how it could mean less snow this winter
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Kathy Keiser reminisces about her career at the Ronald McDonald House.
Decades of devoted service: Ronald McDonald House executive director ready to retire
Ash Coulee Dr., Bismarck
Ash Coulee Dr. opened up Wednesday
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/27/2023
Charlie Jeske
Bismarck Event Center director fired
First News at Ten
Winter storm forces lawn companies to switch gears