Bismarck Snow Removal Update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck snow removal crews are still working to plow the school routes and major routes Friday morning. They anticipate starting in the residential areas around noon Friday. They will continue to plow the streets around the clock until everything has been plowed.

Sanders are also out sanding the streets, however, because of the cold temperatures, the streets are very slippery so please slow down and drive safely.

Residents are asked, if possible, to move cars, trucks, boats, trailers, campers, or any other obstruction off the street, to allow the plows to more efficiently clean the streets.

When removing snow from your sidewalks and driveway, please do not place it in the street.

Please remember it is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow from around mailboxes and dumpsters. Bismarck city officials are asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. The snow should be cleared six inches below all the caps and three to four feet around the hydrant. By doing so, you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency.

For more information from the city of Bismarck: Snow Removal Information

